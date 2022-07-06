 E-Governance Minister Pierrakakis announces MITOS public services platform & police ID, driver's licence app - iefimerida.gr
ENGLISH

E-Governance Minister Pierrakakis announces MITOS public services platform & police ID, driver's licence app

Ο Κυριάκος Πιερρακάκης στην 26η συζήτηση Στρογγυλής Τραπέζης του Economist
Ο Κυριάκος Πιερρακάκης στην 26η συζήτηση Στρογγυλής Τραπέζης του Economist / eurokinissi
NEWSROOM IEFIMERIDA.GR

Digital Governance Minister Kyriakos Pierrakakis announced the imminent launch of a new online public services platform during the 26th Annual Economist Government Roundtable that is being held in Athens on July 5-7.

It is called MITOS, and it will be presented on Friday, he added.

Calling it "the great challenge of the e-governance ministry," Pierrakakis said that in MITOS "all government procedures will be recorded, so that citizens will know in advance where to seek a service, which supporting documents they need to provide, and which steps must be followed."

ΤΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ ΣΥΝΕΧΙΖΕΙ ΜΕΤΑ ΤΗΝ ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΗ

Pierrakakis also announced that around July 27 a new 'wallet'-type application will become available for all Greek citizens, and which will store a person's police ID and driving licence.

Ακολουθήστε το στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις
Δείτε όλες τις τελευταίες Ειδήσεις από την Ελλάδα και τον Κόσμο, στο 

ΡΟΗ ΕΙΔΗΣΕΩΝ

×
ΣΧΟΛΙΑΣΜΟΣ
Tο iefimerida.gr δημοσιεύει άμεσα κάθε σχόλιο. Ωστόσο δεν υιοθετούμε τις απόψεις αυτές καθώς εκφράζουν αποκλειστικά τον εκάστοτε σχολιαστή. Σχόλια με ύβρεις διαγράφονται χωρίς προειδοποίηση. Χρήστες που δεν τηρούν τους όρους χρήσης αποκλείονται.

ΔΕΙΤΕ ΕΠΙΣΗΣ

ΠΕΡΙΣΣΟΤΕΡΑ