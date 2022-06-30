Pierrakakis: By 2025-2026 we will practically have another country in our hands - iefimerida.gr

"By 2025-2026 we will practically have a different country in our hands," Minister of Digital Governance Kyriakos Pierrakakis said on Thursday at the conference of Technical Chamber of Greece (TEE) "Green Deal Greece 2022" entitled: "Challenges, threats and opportunities, today, for green transformation."

"We invested 320 million euros from both the Recovery Fund and the new NSRF - 90 million from the Recovery Fund, 230 million from the new NSRF - which concern each municipality in the country, ie the 332 municipalities. The criterion was simple, the population. Based on the population, there was a specific budget and predictability for each municipality to know how much money concerns it."

Pierrakakis reiterated that the financing of the Recovery Fund allows projects that are not only necessary but also desirable, as it gives the possibility "to have the financial flexibility to implement projects and to include them in the Recovery Fund."