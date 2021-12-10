Police arrested anti-vaxxers who handcuffed school headmaster in Pieria for 'violating Constitution' | ENGLISH | iefimerida.gr

Police on Friday arrested a group of Covid-19 deniers and anti-vaxxers calling themselves "Guardians of the Constitution" who had forcibly handcuffed the headmaster of a school in Pieria earlier the same day for allegedly "violating the Constitution".

The individuals involved had been detained, are being held and will now be formally charged, depending on their involvement in the incident, and led before a Katerini public prosecutor. According to sources, they may be charged with abduction.

Sources in the public prosecutor's office said the headmaster had received threats and some of the individuals involved were known for the extreme anti-vaccine rhetoric.