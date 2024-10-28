Penthouse 21: Athens Unveiled - iefimerida.gr

By Christina Zachou

Athens, a city steeped in history and buzzing with modern energy, is experiencing a culinary renaissance. New restaurants are constantly emerging, each offering a unique perspective on Greek cuisine and urban living. One such gem, "Penthouse 21," has taken Instagram by storm, captivating Athenians and visitors alike with its breathtaking panoramic views and sophisticated take on classic Greek flavors.

Perched atop the iconic President Hotel, this rooftop oasis offers an escape from the bustling city below. Scrolling through Instagram, I was instantly drawn to the captivating images of cocktails silhouetted against the Acropolis, Lycabettus Hill, and the shimmering Aegean Sea, all bathed in the golden hues of the Athenian sunset. Intrigued, I decided to experience this urban haven for myself.

Stepping onto the terrace of Penthouse 21, I was greeted by an awe-inspiring vista. The cityscape unfolded before me, a tapestry of ancient landmarks and modern architecture, bathed in the warm glow of the setting sun. While I usually prefer uncluttered views, the unique charm of Athens, with its vibrant mix of old and new, captivated me. The Acropolis, standing proudly against the fiery sky, was a particularly poignant reminder of the city's enduring spirit.

As dusk settled, the city lights twinkled below, transforming the urban landscape into a mesmerising rizing spectacle. The restaurant's interior, with its eclectic decor sourced from around the globe, complements the cosmopolitan vibe. Artworks and artifacts, collected from distant travels, create a warm and inviting atmosphere, a testament to the hotel's rich history and global outlook.

Penthouse 21 is more than just a restaurant; it's an experience. It's a place to savor delectable cuisine, sip expertly crafted cocktails, and lose yourself in the beauty of Athens. It's a reminder that even in a city as historic as Athens, there's always something new to discover.