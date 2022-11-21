Pension payouts to increase by 7.75%, says Labor Minister Chatzidakis - iefimerida.gr

The Labor Ministry's draft bill on updating legislation concerning social insurance and pensions was approved by the parliament's Standing Committee on Social Affairs on Monday.

Titled fully as 'Streamlining social insurance & pension legislation, strengthening vulnerable social groups & other provisions', the bill was approved by ruling New Democracy. SYRIZA-Progressive Alliance, PASOK-KINAL, Greek Solution and MeRA25 reserved judgement for when the bill is voted in a plenary session. The Communist Party of Greece rejected the bill.

Discussing the bill during proceedings, Labor & Social Affairs Minister Kostis Chatzidakis said that some 2,3 million people will benefit directly from the bill.

Concerning increased pension payments, the minister added that these increases will reach 7.65%, covering some 2 million people of the country's 2.7 million pensioners.