Penalty on unvaccinated citizens over 60 to be suspended - iefimerida.gr

The 100-euros penalty on citizens over 60 that remain unvaccinated will be suspended on April 15.
The measures will be re-examined in September, Health Minister Thanos Plevris announced on Wednesday.
"Shortly, the experts committee will convene, where there will be a presentation of the government's overall plan for easing the measures and the timing of the lifting of measures as regards testing, entrance to indoor areas and the need for a vaccination certificate in order to get in these places. The government will decide according to the committee's suggestions," Plevris said.
