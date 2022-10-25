Penal Code passes in Parliament; parties welcome ministry's spirit of dialog - iefimerida.gr

The new Penal Code was approved by the Greek Parliament plenary on Tuesday, on the votes of ruling New Democracy and with the incorporation of improvements by the opposition and related agencies.

All opposition parties rejected the Code in principle, but recognized "the spirit of open dialog that the Citizen Protection Ministry conducted," referring to Minister Takis Theodorikakos.

ΤΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ ΣΥΝΕΧΙΖΕΙ ΜΕΤΑ ΤΗΝ ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΗ

Several of the bill's articles were approved by a wide majority.