Passenger traffic in summer 2022 up 4% compared to 2019 at 24 of Greece's airports - iefimerida.gr

The number of flights in Greek airports in 2022 slightly exceeded 2019's record figures, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) reported on Tuesday.

A total of 529,235 flights were carried out in Greece last year compared to 526,155 in 2019, with the air traffic index showing a marginal increase (+0.6%).

Figures were based on data from the Athens International Airport, Greece's 24 airports managed by CAA, and the 14 regional airports managed by Fraport Greece.

Passenger traffic on the other hand showed a minor decline in 2022: a total of 63,493,375 million passengers were recorded, compared to 64,169,005 in 2019, marking a marginal decrease (-1.1%). This figure includes international and domestic arrivals and departures.

In other figures concerning the 24 airports managed by CAA, the number of passengers in the May-October 2022 summer period totaled 8,857,010, marking an increase of 4.06% compared to the same period in 2019, with 8,511,237 passengers.

As for the flights at the 24 airports, these come to 72,937 registering a marginal increase of 0.86% compared to the same period in 2019, when 72,317 flights were carried out.