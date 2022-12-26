PASOK's Androulakis visits National Emergency Aid Centre - iefimerida.gr

Opposition PASOK-Movement for Change leader Nikos Androulakis on Sunday (Christmas) visited the National Emergency Aid Centre (EKAB) operations centre. Androulakis thanked over the radio the ambulance crews on their work and their offer.

In statements, Androulakis said that "it was an honour to exchange wishes with EKAB employees and to listen to the problems they are facing every day".

ΤΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ ΣΥΝΕΧΙΖΕΙ ΜΕΤΑ ΤΗΝ ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΗ

Androulakis added that "the strengthening of the National Health System after the pandemic and in the midst of the economic crisis the increases the cost of living is a duty".