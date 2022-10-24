 PASOK leader commemorates year anniversary of Gennimata's death - iefimerida.gr
PASOK leader commemorates year anniversary of Gennimata's death

NEWSROOM IEFIMERIDA.GR

PASOK-KINAL leader Nikos Androulakis wrapped up a three-day series of events on Monday that were held in commemoration of the one-year anniversary since the death of former party leader Fofi Gennimata.

Speaking at an event about Greece's national health system, Androulakis said that what the country needs most is "a national health system that is flexible, efficient, competitive and pioneering."

A health system, he noted, that breaks down inequalities and which covers the majority of our society in every corner of the country, one that "befits the history, identity and values of our party. As Giorgos Gennimatas envisioned and which Fofi Gennimata fought to strengthen. Her political legacy will be a bright beacon over our path to the future," he underlined. He was referring also to Fofi Gennimata's father, who is credited with groundbreaking health and welfare reforms that led to the founding of Greece's National Health System.

