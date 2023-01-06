PASOK leader Androulakis meets with Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew - iefimerida.gr

PASOK-Movement for Change leader Nikos Androulakis met on Friday with Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew at Phanar.

"You were a gift from God to Orthodoxy," Androulakis noted addressing the Ecumenical Patriarch and added: "In very difficult times, you fought great battles and showed that you see the problems of humanity with a universality. Like the issues of ecology, justice and human rights. It is a great honor for me that today you gave us the opportunity to spend the Epiphany Day together."

