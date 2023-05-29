PASOK-KINAL intends to become 'the main rival political force against New Democracy' - iefimerida.gr

In the upcoming June 25 runoff national elections PASOK-KINAL "intends to increase its percentage to become the rival progressive political pole against Kyriakos Mitsotakis' New Democracy party, and to even claim the position of main opposition party," it was noted during the party's Political Council meeting on Monday.

At the meeting, chaired by party leader Nikos Androulakis, it was also pointed out that the party will "confront New Democracy by presenting its program in such a way as to render its alternative progressive proposal for the country most clear to the people."

