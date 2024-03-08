Part of ENFIA property tax platform to be briefly offline on Saturday - iefimerida.gr

The tax revenue's page for filing the Real Estate Declaration Forms (E9) for the year 2024 will not be available on Saturday between 11:00 and 15:00, the Independent Authority for Public Revenue (AADE) said on Friday.

The site will be offline to prepare for the procedures to publish the annual real estate tax (ENFIA) bills, AADE added.

All other functions of the Property Registry platform (such as the ENFIA certification, and the submission of E9 declarations for the years 2010-2023) will be available as usual throughout Saturday.