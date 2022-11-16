 Parliament ratifies EU directive on accessibility of people with special needs - iefimerida.gr
Parliament ratifies EU directive on accessibility of people with special needs

NEWSROOM IEFIMERIDA.GR

A draft law incorporating into Greek legislation an EU directive about the accessibility of people with special needs to products and services was approved in Parliament on Wednesday.

The bill submitted by the Development & Investments Ministry was approved in plenary by ruling New Democracy, main opposition SYRIZA-Progressive Alliance, PASOK-KINAL and Greek Solution, and it was rejected by the Communist Party of Greece. MeRA25 voted 'present' during the proceedings.

