Panel of judges for special court trying former minister Papangelopoulos selected by lot - iefimerida.gr

The panel of judges that will make up the Special Court for the trial of former minister Dimitris Papangelopoulos, who served as deputy justice minister under the previous SYRIZA goverhment, for "illegal actions during the exercise of his duties" were chosen by lot on Tuesday.

The lottery to choose 13 judges and six replacements, as well as a prosecutor and replacement, was carried out by Parliament President Konstantinos Tassoulas from a pool of judges that are members of the Supreme Court, the Council of State and the Supreme Court Prosecutors Office. Seven judges and three replacements were selected from the Supreme Court (Areios Pagos) and six judges and three replacements from the CoS.

A similar lottery will be held to select the panel of judges for a special court to try former minister Nikos Pappas on similar charges.