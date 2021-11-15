 Panagiotopoulos: National Defence Minister discussed East Med security with JINSA delegation | ENGLISH | iefimerida.gr
ENGLISH

Panagiotopoulos: National Defence Minister discussed East Med security with JINSA delegation

Panagiotopoulos JINSA delegation
Phogo Credit: GREEK MINISTRY OF DEFENSE TYPE
NEWSROOM IEFIMERIDA.GR

National Defence Minister Nikos Panagiotopoulos on Monday met a delegation from the Jewish Institute for National Security of America (JINSA), a Jewish-American organisation, led by JINSA President and CEO Dr Michael Makovsky.

The meeting focused on issues concerning the Greek-US strategic defence partnership and the security situation in the Eastern Mediterranean.

ΤΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ ΣΥΝΕΧΙΖΕΙ ΜΕΤΑ ΤΗΝ ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΗ
Ακολουθήστε το στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις
Δείτε όλες τις τελευταίες Ειδήσεις από την Ελλάδα και τον Κόσμο, στο 

ΡΟΗ ΕΙΔΗΣΕΩΝ

×
ΣΧΟΛΙΑΣΜΟΣ
Tο iefimerida.gr δημοσιεύει άμεσα κάθε σχόλιο. Ωστόσο δεν υιοθετούμε τις απόψεις αυτές καθώς εκφράζουν αποκλειστικά τον εκάστοτε σχολιαστή. Σχόλια με ύβρεις διαγράφονται χωρίς προειδοποίηση. Χρήστες που δεν τηρούν τους όρους χρήσης αποκλείονται.

ΔΕΙΤΕ ΕΠΙΣΗΣ

ΠΕΡΙΣΣΟΤΕΡΑ