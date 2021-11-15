Panagiotopoulos: National Defence Minister discussed East Med security with JINSA delegation | ENGLISH | iefimerida.gr

National Defence Minister Nikos Panagiotopoulos on Monday met a delegation from the Jewish Institute for National Security of America (JINSA), a Jewish-American organisation, led by JINSA President and CEO Dr Michael Makovsky.
The meeting focused on issues concerning the Greek-US strategic defence partnership and the security situation in the Eastern Mediterranean.
Ακολουθήστε το στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις
Δείτε όλες τις τελευταίες Ειδήσεις από την Ελλάδα και τον Κόσμο, στο