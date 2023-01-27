 Over thirteen kilos of cocaine seized from luggage of two women flying from Brazil - iefimerida.gr
ENGLISH

Over thirteen kilos of cocaine seized from luggage of two women flying from Brazil

NEWSROOM IEFIMERIDA.GR

Two women travelling from Brazil were arrested on Thursday night at the Athens International Airport and 13.6 kilograms of cocaine in packages was seized from their luggage.

The women, both aged 24, were arrested, while two smartphones and cash were also consficated, police said on Friday.

The two women, whose nationality was not confirmed, will appear before an Athens misdemeanours prosecutor.

