Inoculation appointments for Novavax vaccines to become available on Tuesday - iefimerida.gr

Inoculation appointments for Novavax vaccines to become available on Tuesday

Shutterstock: TAM99PH
NEWSROOM IEFIMERIDA.GR

Inoculation appointments with the Novavax coronavirus vaccines will become available on Tuesday, March 1, Primary Health Care Secretary General Marios Themistocleous said at a regular briefing on Monday.

The first vaccination with the Novavax shot will take place on Saturday, March 5, as the pharmaceuticals manufacturer said delivery of these vaccines to Greece will be fulfilled on Wednesday, he added.

The Novavax vaccines will be scheduled for people's first inoculation, not for booster shots, he clarified.

On the country's ongoing national vaccination program, Themistocleous said that over 7,530,000 citizens have completed their vaccination (at least two shots), which corresponds to 82.7% of the adult population and 71.7% of the general one.

