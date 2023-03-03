No trains over the weekend, as railway unions strike - iefimerida.gr

Railway unions announced a 48-hour strike on Saturday and Sunday, in relation to the fatal train crash at Tempi.

This affects all train services carried out by Hellenic Trains, said the company on Friday, including all Athens suburban railway services.

Railway unions said they will hold a protest gathering at Syntagma Square on Sunday morning.

Railway services in Greece have been paused since Wednesday afternoon, following the collision of two trains at Tempi on Tuesday night, which has so far claimed the lives of 57 people.