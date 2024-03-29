No serious damages were reported in Messinia from the earthquake - iefimerida.gr

No serious damages were reported in Messinia from the 5.7 magnitude earthquake on the Richter scale that occurred on Friday morning.
According to a statement released after the meeting of the local coordinating body for civil protection, teams from the municipalities visited the school units without identifying any serious damages. Engineers will continue inspections during the weekend.
