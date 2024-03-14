 No new intubations for Covid-19 recorded for the first time - iefimerida.gr
No new intubations for Covid-19 recorded for the first time

NEWSROOM IEFIMERIDA.GR

No new intubations due to Covid-19 infection are recorded for the first time. All recipients of SARS-CoV-2 testing exhibit a decrease. The positivity rate for influenza in the community remains above 10% according to the epidemiological report of National Health Public Organization (EODY) for the period of March 4-10.

The number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized on ventilators is 15. Fourteen deaths were recorded with a median age of 87.5 years (range 71-100 years). The positivity rate for influenza in the community (sentinel network) remains above 10% and unchanged compared to the previous week. The positivity rate of SARI samples showed a decrease compared to the previous week.

