No discussion was held at Vilnius about issues relating to Greek citizens or the country's sovereignty, say Greek diplomatic sources - iefimerida.gr

Several issues were raised by the Greek and Turkish delegations in talks that were held on the sidelines of the NATO leaders summit, held earlier in the week at the Lithuanian capital of Vilnius, Greek diplomatic sources said on Friday.

Among those issues was the one raised by the Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis concerning interventions by the Turkish consulate in the northern Greek prefecture of Rodopi during the recent pre-electoral period, the sources pointed out.

ΤΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ ΣΥΝΕΧΙΖΕΙ ΜΕΤΑ ΤΗΝ ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΗ

As far as the issue of the Muslim minority in Thrace is concerned, which is one often raised by the Turkish side repeatedly over time, sources underlined that the Greek premier never discussed or accepted a discussion about issues that relate to Greek citizens or the country's sovereignty, sources stressed.

Therefore, "the main opposition party should not be alarmed, as the country's foreign policy is in safe hands," they noted. This last remark was made in reference to a request put forth by SYRIZA-Progressive Alliance party earlier on Friday, and which demanded clarifications by the goverment about a Friday statement by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who said that one of the key issues discussed in the meeting of the two leaders on the sidelines of the NATO leaders summit held in Vilnius, Lithuania, earlier in the week, "related to Western Thrace and the issue of the muftis."