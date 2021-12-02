Nikos Dendias in Stockholm for 28th OSCE Ministerial Meeting | ENGLISH | iefimerida.gr

Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias is in Stockholm on Thursday in order to participate in the 28th OSCE Ministerial Meeting.

Dendias was cordially welcomed by Ann Linde, the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Sweden, before the start of the summit, according to a foreign ministry's post on twitter.

Earlier today, the Greek Foreign Minister met with his Serbian counterpart, Nikola Selakovic, on the sidelines of the 28th OSCE Ministerial Council.