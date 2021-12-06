Nikos Dendias: The Pope's visit highlighted Greece's efficiency in handling migration | ENGLISH | iefimerida.gr

"The Pope's visit had a very positive result, because it highlighted the important and positive way in which our country is handling the migration-refugee issue," Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias said in a statement to reporters on Monday.

"He protects and cares about human life and human pain," he added. "The visit of the Pope succeeded in spreading this message throughout the world."

The Greek foreign minister stressed that there was also a parallel profit. "The Vatican is an important geopolitical factor with great influence and an extensive network of information around the world and of huge importance in the Western Balkans, which is of interest to our country," he said.

"Therefore, our relations with the Vatican are of great geopolitical importance. And today, after this visit, we are at an exceptional level," he concluded.