Nikos Dendias to receive Pope Francis on behalf of the Greek government | ENGLISH | iefimerida.gr

Nikos Dendias to receive Pope Francis on behalf of the Greek government

pope francis
Photograph: AP Photo/Petros Karadjias
NEWSROOM IEFIMERIDA.GR

His Holiness Pope Francis will be visiting Greece officially on December 4-6 following an invitation extended by President of the Hellenic Republic Katerina Sakellaropoulou.

Pope Francis is expected to be received on behalf of the Greek government by Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias, at 11:15.

A private meeting will follow in an airport lounge, according to a foreign ministry announcement.

