Nikos Androulakis tops first round in KINAL leadership race; 90 pct of votes counted | ENGLISH | iefimerida.gr

Nikos Androulakis tops first round in KINAL leadership race; 90 pct of votes counted

Photograph: Stefanos Rapanis / EUROKINISSI
With over 90 pct of the votes counted, Nikos Androulakis seems to have won the first round of the race for the leadership of the Movement for Change (KINAL) party.

Androulakis (37.11 pct) was leading George Papadreou (27.6 pct). Andreas Loverdos was third with 26.6 pct. The first and second candidates will go on to participate in the second round.

Pavlos Christidis, Harris Kastanidis and Pavlos Geroulanos gathered about 3.0 pct.

