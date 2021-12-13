Nikos Androulakis: The country needs a strong voice of progress and realism | ENGLISH | iefimerida.gr

Movement for Change newly elected leader Nikos Androulakis on Monday, left a flower at former KINAL leader Fofi Gennimata's grave at the first cemetery of Athens.

Afterwards he went to the party's headquarters where he was welcomed by KINAL's secretary Manolis Christodoulakis and the party's director Nikos Salagiannis.

"It is a great day for the party, we are moving forward dynamically to the reconstruction of the centre-left. The people need a strong voice of progress, realism, a strong social-democratic voice and my aim is for PASOK and the Democratic party to offer it because the country should turn the page.

Later, Androulakis had a meeting with his close associates and the party's leadership. It is high probable for the Central Committee to convene on Tuesday.

According to sources, Androulakis will attend the pre-summit of the European Socialists in Brussels on Thursday 16 December.