The NHS can no longer play its strategic role and offer high-quality services, Androulakis charges - iefimerida.gr

The National Health System was a basic lever of social justice and a safety net for the non-privileged but those times are gone, PASOK-Movement for Change (KINAL) leader Nikos Androulakis said on Wednesday.

Speaking at an event in Iraklio on Crete related to health, the PASOK-KINAL leader said over time the problems multiplied and Greece now has a public health system that cannot play its strategic role and offer high-quality services.

Androulakis also criticized Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis for using the excuse that the health system has chronic problems. Mitsotakis has not been prime minister for a few months, however, he has been the same number of years as former PM Alexis Tsipras," Androulakis noted.

Besides chronic problems, Mitsotakis "also has to deal with ideological fixation, weakness, or service to powerful economic interests who are taking advantage of the health sector, and does not want to take the necessary decisions to protect society in these large issues." The PM "is facing the problems he created himself or those that are chronic but he does not have the experience, power, courage or independence to resolve," Androulakis charged.