New Left is the name of parliamentary group of former Syriza MPs (ADDS) - iefimerida.gr

The name of the new parliamentary group formed by the 11 MPs who recently resigned from SYRIZA-Progressive Alliance is 'New Left', announced the group's president Alexis Charitsis on Monday evening.

This was announced during an event held by the group at the Athens' municipality's Serafio sports center.

In a statement, Charitsis said that "we want a new, modern, European Left, a reliable, militant, visionary Left, a broad and open-minded Left that speaks with honesty and clarity."

The progressive political scene is experiencing a strategic crisis, he noted, which became apparent "through the divisive course of Syriza-Progressive Alliance", he underlined.

There is a need, he added, "to put forth a wholesome, ambitious plan that will provide answers to the big issues of our time: climate crisis, social inequalities, and the overall quality of democracy in the 21st century."

New Left will "fight the big battle of the June 2024 European elections (…) with progressive ideas that will translate to actions", he added.