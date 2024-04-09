New Democracy slips but holds strong lead, ALCO poll reveals - iefimerida.gr

Greece’s ruling New Democracy party continues to maintain a commanding lead ahead of the upcoming European elections despite signs of slipping support, according to the latest survey.

The poll, conducted by ALCO, shows one in three voters considering shifting their vote from the 2023 national elections, expressing disappointment over the government’s handling of an investigation into the deadliest train crash in memory here.

Voters, according to the poll, appear wary of the government and its alleged support of vested interests.

The poll shows ND dipping to 25.6 percent, sliding by 1.4 percentage points but retaining a strong 13.3 percent lead against the main opposition Syriza party. The leftist party and its newly-elected leader show slight gains, edging to 12.3 per cent with the socialist PASOK party trailing close behind at 11.4 percent.

The hard-right Greek Solution showed rising support, attracting 8.2 percent.

ALCO pollsters predict New Democracy clinching between 29 and 33 percent of the June vote with Syriza grabbing between 14 and 16 percent and PASOK about 12 percent.