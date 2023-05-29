New Democracy leader Mitsotakis addresses people in Peristeri on Monday evening - iefimerida.gr

New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis called on the party's voters, politicians and parliamentarians "to fight for securing victory" in the upcoming June 25 runoff elections, speaking at an open event in the Athens district of Peristeri on Monday evening.

"Citizens have turned their backs on division and toxicity," he said, while "division and populism were defeated and unity won, while New Democracy's concise, succinct political speech that we managed to express also won," he added, asking for "an even bigger victory than the previous one," referring to New Democracy being the party with the most votes in the May 21 national ballot, winning with a 20% margin over main opposition party Syriza-Progressive Alliance.

Mitsotakis underlined that if elected into another four-year term in government, increasing wages, reducing taxes, and "regenerating the National Health System" will be top policy priorities.