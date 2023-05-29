 New Democracy leader Mitsotakis addresses people in Peristeri on Monday evening - iefimerida.gr
ENGLISH

New Democracy leader Mitsotakis addresses people in Peristeri on Monday evening

Kyriakos Mitsotakis
Kyriakos Mitsotakis -Credit: Aris Oikonomou / SOOC
NEWSROOM IEFIMERIDA.GR

New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis called on the party's voters, politicians and parliamentarians "to fight for securing victory" in the upcoming June 25 runoff elections, speaking at an open event in the Athens district of Peristeri on Monday evening.

"Citizens have turned their backs on division and toxicity," he said, while "division and populism were defeated and unity won, while New Democracy's concise, succinct political speech that we managed to express also won," he added, asking for "an even bigger victory than the previous one," referring to New Democracy being the party with the most votes in the May 21 national ballot, winning with a 20% margin over main opposition party Syriza-Progressive Alliance.

ΤΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ ΣΥΝΕΧΙΖΕΙ ΜΕΤΑ ΤΗΝ ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΗ

Mitsotakis underlined that if elected into another four-year term in government, increasing wages, reducing taxes, and "regenerating the National Health System" will be top policy priorities.

ΠΕΡΙΣΣΟΤΕΡΑ ΒΙΝΤΕΟ
Ακολουθήστε το στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις
Δείτε όλες τις τελευταίες Ειδήσεις από την Ελλάδα και τον Κόσμο, στο 

ΡΟΗ ΕΙΔΗΣΕΩΝ

×
ΣΧΟΛΙΑΣΜΟΣ
Tο iefimerida.gr δημοσιεύει άμεσα κάθε σχόλιο. Ωστόσο δεν υιοθετούμε τις απόψεις αυτές καθώς εκφράζουν αποκλειστικά τον εκάστοτε σχολιαστή. Σχόλια με ύβρεις διαγράφονται χωρίς προειδοποίηση. Χρήστες που δεν τηρούν τους όρους χρήσης αποκλείονται.

ΔΕΙΤΕ ΕΠΙΣΗΣ

ΠΕΡΙΣΣΟΤΕΡΑ