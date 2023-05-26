New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis visits center of Moschato - iefimerida.gr

New Democracy party Kyriakos Mitsotakis paid a visit to the center of Moschato, SW of Athens, and chatted with residents and store owners on Friday.

The city is where New Democracy's headquarters are located.

A caretaker government has taken over ahead of an electoral runoff on June 25, after the May 21 elections did not result in a high enough percentage for any party to form a government.

