 New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis visits center of Moschato - iefimerida.gr
ENGLISH

New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis visits center of Moschato

Ο Κυριάκος Μητσοτάκης έκανε βόλτα στο Μοσχάτο
Ο Κυριάκος Μητσοτάκης έκανε βόλτα στο Μοσχάτο / Φωτογραφία: Δημήτρης Παπαμήτσος
NEWSROOM IEFIMERIDA.GR

New Democracy party Kyriakos Mitsotakis paid a visit to the center of Moschato, SW of Athens, and chatted with residents and store owners on Friday.

The city is where New Democracy's headquarters are located.

A caretaker government has taken over ahead of an electoral runoff on June 25, after the May 21 elections did not result in a high enough percentage for any party to form a government.

ΤΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ ΣΥΝΕΧΙΖΕΙ ΜΕΤΑ ΤΗΝ ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΗ
ΠΕΡΙΣΣΟΤΕΡΑ ΒΙΝΤΕΟ
Ακολουθήστε το στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις
Δείτε όλες τις τελευταίες Ειδήσεις από την Ελλάδα και τον Κόσμο, στο 
ΔΙΑΒΑΣΤΕ ΠΕΡΙΣΣΟΤΕΡΑ KYRIAKOS MITSOTAKIS

ΡΟΗ ΕΙΔΗΣΕΩΝ

×
ΣΧΟΛΙΑΣΜΟΣ
Tο iefimerida.gr δημοσιεύει άμεσα κάθε σχόλιο. Ωστόσο δεν υιοθετούμε τις απόψεις αυτές καθώς εκφράζουν αποκλειστικά τον εκάστοτε σχολιαστή. Σχόλια με ύβρεις διαγράφονται χωρίς προειδοποίηση. Χρήστες που δεν τηρούν τους όρους χρήσης αποκλείονται.

ΔΕΙΤΕ ΕΠΙΣΗΣ

ΠΕΡΙΣΣΟΤΕΡΑ