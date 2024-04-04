New Democracy commands strong lead Ahead of European Elections - iefimerida.gr

As Greece counts down to the European elections, polls show the ruling New Democracy poised for a decisive victory, maintaining a substantial lead over the main opposition leftist Syriza party.

According to a survey by the Pulse polling company, ND is projected to secure 33 percent of the votes, with Syriza making modest gains, inching to 15 percent.

The socialist PASOK is seen tracking in third place, measuring a slight dip in support and reaching 12.5 percent. The slump follows a no-confidence motion tabled by its leader Nikos Androulakis, accusing Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and his government of tampering with evidence in an investigation of Greece’s most deadly railway accident.

In an unexpected development, the far-right Greek Solution party is seen nudging ahead the KKE Communist group, securing fourth place with a one-point increase from the previous poll.

Still, with 11.5 percent of the electorate still undecided, the political landscape remains fluid. If voters’ preferences, however, are taken into account, the Pulse poll shows ND repeating its 2019 election win, clinching an 18-point lead over its principal rival, Syriza.