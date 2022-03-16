Nasos Iliopoulos blames the goverment for the price hikes and covid-19 death toll - iefimerida.gr

Nasos Iliopoulos blamed the government for soaring prices and the high death toll from the coronavirus while speaking to Kontra Channel on Tuesday.

Regarding the high prices, Iliopoulos noted that the "Mitsotakis' government intentionally supports profiteering and the interests of the few at society's expense."

Iliopoulos stressed that "prices must fall for society to remain standing," and referred to the EU toolbox for energy that "includes, as a basic measure, the reduction of the special tax on fuel, which has already been adopted by 19 countries while the Greek government refuses … the European Commission's new toolbox speaks of a cap on energy prices. Mitsotakis, conversely, is currently financing - with the Greek citizens' money - the profiteering of energy companies."

On the management of the pandemic, Iliopoulos spoke of "an intentional health crime by the government," while referring to the "recent revelations showing that 16,519 deaths from COVID occurred outside an ICU. Due to the government's policies, thousands of people died outside of Intensive Care Units, while the mortality within ICUs was 62.5 percent at a time when the European average is 25 to 35 percent."