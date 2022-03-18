Nasos Iliopoulos lashes out against government over support measures - iefimerida.gr

"The government's measures are an insult to society," said the spokesman of SYRIZA-Progressive Alliance, Nasos Iliopoulos.

"Thirteen euros per month for gasoline is a truly risible amount. The first measure that is genuinely needed today is an increase of the minimum wage to 800 euros," he pointed out οn Thursday night in an interview with Star Central Greece TV and added: "Greece is the only country in the eurozone where the minimum wage is lower than in 2010."

"Such an increase," he said, "would not only support the workers but also the small and medium-sized companies, the self-employed, because almost all of this amount is directed to consumption."

"The ruling New Democracy government has, in practice, imposed a ceiling on wages and allowed profits to grow unchecked," said the SYRIZA spokesperson, adding: "Wages must rise and prices must fall in order for society to remain upright."