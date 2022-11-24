Muslim minority school children visit PM Mitsotakis at Maximos Mansion - iefimerida.gr

Grade school children from six muslim minority schools in Rodopi Prefecture, NE Greece, paid a visit with their teachers to Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis at Maximos Mansion on Thursday afternoon.

The teachers discussed the operation of the schools, the students' performances, and the lack in technology and art teachers, among others. The premier chatted with children about their school life, the FIFA World Cup 2022, and soccer.

Students were from the 5th and 6th grades in the schools of Ano Virsini, Ano Drossini, Proto Assomaton, Kato Kardamou, Kechrou, and Organi. The boys and girls are Pomaks, members of the Muslim minority of Thrace, except for the Assomaton school, which includes both Christian and Muslim students. Thrace has 99 muslim minority schools, with an enrollment of 3,434 boys and girls.

Also attending the event was Education Minister Niki Kerameus.