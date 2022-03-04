More victims come forward to accuse musician convicted as child molestor - iefimerida.gr

Greek prosecuting authorities are currently investigating at least 10 reports filed against a prominent Greek musician, a former member of a well-known band, by women who accuse him of having molested them when they were still children, sources said on Friday.

The suspect already has one conviction for molesting a six-year-old, for which he was handed down a suspended sentence of 12 years imprisonment by a Mixed Jury Court. At least one of the new cases appears to concern a period when he was already facing charges of molesting children.

The investigation began when five women came forward to report that they had been sexually abused by the suspect when they were under 12 years old. In the course of this, an additional five women came forward with similar claims, including in 2018-2019 when he was facing charges for molesting the six-year-old.

The musician has been released with restrictions pending appeal, which has been scheduled for April 11.