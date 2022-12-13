 More than 1.5 million euros in cash confiscated from Kaili and Panzeri, media reports say - iefimerida.gr
ENGLISH

More than 1.5 million euros in cash confiscated from Kaili and Panzeri, media reports say

Η Εύα Καϊλή
Η πρώην αντιπρόεδρος του Ευρωκοινοβουλίου, Εύα Καϊλή / Φωτογραφία: NDP Photo
NEWSROOM IEFIMERIDA.GR

BRUSSELS (ANA/ M. Aroni) More than 1.5 million euros in cash was confiscated from the Greek MEP Eva Kaili and former Italian MEP Pier Antonio Panzeri, according to a report in the Belgian newspaper 'Le Soir' on Tuesday.

In a raid on Panzeri's home in Brussels, Belgian federal judicial police investigators found 600,000 euros. Added to the sums found in the possession of Kaili's father, and in her home in Brussels, the investigation has uncovered more than 1.5 million euros, the newspaper said.

