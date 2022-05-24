 Monkeypox infection risk in Greece is very low, says National Vaccination Committee - iefimerida.gr
Monkeypox infection risk in Greece is very low, says National Vaccination Committee

Παγκόσμια ανησυχία για την εξάπλωση της ευλογιάς των πιθήκων
Παγκόσμια ανησυχία για την εξάπλωση της ευλογιάς των πιθήκων / Φωτογραφία: Shutterstock
NEWSROOM IEFIMERIDA.GR

Becoming infected with monkeypox presents a very low risk to Greece's general population, according to current data, said the country's National Vaccination Committee on Tuesday.

Additionally, the disease's clinical and epidemiological features present no evidence that call for any mass vaccination, it was added.

Meanwhile, the Hellenic Pasteur Institute announced that the diagnostic department and the National Measles & Rubella Reference Laboratory are on standby to diagnose skin-rash diseases such as monkeypox.

