Mitsotakis welcomes US House of Representatives Foreign Affairs Committee officials to Maximos Mansion - iefimerida.gr

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis welcomed a delegation of members of the US House of Representatives Foreign Affairs Committee, including Committee Chair Representative Gregory W. Meeks, at Maximos Mansion on Thursday.

The significance of the Greek premier's recent visit to the US and his speech at a joint session of the House and Senate in Congress was emphasized, as well as the renewal of the Greece-US Mutual Defense Cooperation Agreement, which also highlights the strategic importance of the city of Alexandroupolis, it was noted in an announcement.

Mitsotakis referred to the government's reforms work, and he pointed out that Greece has left behind the crisis years of crisis, is a reliable and stable partner and ally, and a pillar of stability, peace and security in the broader region of the eastern Mediterranean, the Balkans and south-eastern Europe.

The two sides exchanged views on the results of the recent NATO Summit in Madrid, and expressed satisfaction with the clear messages of condemnation of revisionism, and of commitment to the principles of International Law. In this context, Mitsotakis analyzed the challenges in the eastern Mediterranean.

Mitsotakis also focused on the comparative advantages presented by Greece as an investment destination and freight transport hub, with an emphasis on energy and renewable sources, shipping and tourism.

US Ambassador to Greece George Tsunis attended the meeting.