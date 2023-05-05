Mitsotakis tours Patras in NW Peloponnese - iefimerida.gr

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis delivered a public address in Patras, central Greece, on Friday.

He focused on the government's achievements during his four-year term, reiterating his priorities of higher wages, better hospitals, and a higher rate of energy from renewable energy sources.

Earlier, Mitsotakis toured Amaliada and Pyrgos, in NW Peloponnese.

ΤΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ ΣΥΝΕΧΙΖΕΙ ΜΕΤΑ ΤΗΝ ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΗ