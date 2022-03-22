Mitsotakis attends preparatory teleconference ahead of European Council meeting - iefimerida.gr

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis attended a teleconference convened by European Council President Charles Michel on Tuesday.
This was a preparatory virtual conference ahead of the European Council meeting that will be held in Brussels on March 24-25. Issues to be discussed at the EC meeting include the situation in Ukraine, security and defense, energy, economic issues, Covid-19 and external relations.
