Mitsotakis: The tax law constitutes an important social justice reform - iefimerida.gr

The draft tax bill constitutes "an important reform for social justice," Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Wednesday in Parliament, during the debate on the finance ministry's bill "Measures to limit tax evasion."

Mitsotakis began his speech by wishing good luck to the nascent political party "New Left", saying at the same time that the "obligations of all of us are increasing so that all opinions can be heard."

Referring to the substantial changes brought about by the bill aimed at combatting tax evasion, the prime minister noted that "modernisation is brought about by dealing with the distortions of the past, which hinder the national progress of the future", while adding that tax burdens will be distributed more fairly as a result.

"Only in this way will we be able to reduce tax rates, increase salaries and pensions - this is a deeply political wager. This is how, among others, we will maintain our Armed Forces at a high level of readiness, while increasing funds for health and education. Our goal is to close the tax evasion loopholes, this is an important reform of tax justice," Mitsotakis added.

It is the State's duty to enforce rules

"Our intention is to strike a balance between facilitating thousands of small property owners who want to legally supplement their income, and on the other hand, …. the duty of the State to impose rules. Based on these criteria, the bill calls on owners who offer more than three properties for short-term rental to pay their share," the prime minister said.

Any real estate sales contract involving payment in cash will be cancelled

Mitsotakis reiterated that POS terminals will now be mandatory throughout retail commerce and emphasised that the government aims to increase tax compliance.

As far as cases of fuel fraud are concerned, the premier emphasised that the facilities that engage in fraud will be sealed, while he announced that from now on the buying and selling of real estate using cash will be prohibited. "From now on, the price will be paid through a bank, while any contract that includes an advance payment or payment in cash will be cancelled," Mitsotakis stated.