Mitsotakis' Six-Point Plan to be examined by the Commission - iefimerida.gr

Mitsotakis' Six-Point Plan to be examined by the Commission

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis / Dimitris Papamitsos / Prime Minister's Office /EUROKINISSI
NEWSROOM IEFIMERIDA.GR

Kyriakos Mitsotakis' proposal for a "Six-Point Plan" will be presented to the European Commission on energy in Versailles.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis' proposal for a "Six-Point Plan" to impose a temporary cap on rising gas prices, as well as on passing these on to electricity rates, was included in the package of proposals that will be examined and submitted by the European Commission for energy, government sources reported on Friday from the informal summit of the 27 EU leaders in Versailles.

