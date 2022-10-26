Mitsotakis, Scholz meeting at Maximos Mansion Thursday morning - iefimerida.gr

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who is on a working visit to Greece, will visit the archaeological site of the Acropolis on Thursday morning.

At 11:00 am, Mitsotakis will welcome Scholz at Maximos Mansion, where their meeting will follow a joint press conference. The two leaders will then join their respective delegations for a working lunch.

The Greek premier will head to Epirus on Thursday evening, where he will attend events at Kalpaki and Ioannina for the commemoration of the October 28th national holiday.