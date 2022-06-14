Mitsotakis receives German finance minister - iefimerida.gr

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis received German federal government Finance Minister Christian Lindner at the Maximos Mansion on Tuesday, during the latter's visit to Greece. He referred to Greece's upcoming exit from the enhanced surveillance mechanism, while Lindner said that the figures presented by the Greek government were "impressive" and that Germany supports Greece's transition to the regular EU surveillance mechanisms.

The meeting also focused on energy issues, with Mitsotakis briefing the German minister on initiatives that aim to make Greece a hub for the transfer of energy to the Balkans and southeastern Europe.

"Many things have changed, I hope for the better, in the country since we took over the governance, in spite of the difficulties. I believe that the country is moving in the right direction," said Mitsotakis, while thanking Lindner for his comments praising Greece's reform agenda.

"For us it was very important that we should simultaneously tackle the crises that needed to be managed in the last three years but also to not stop implementing reforms that will ensure the long-term growth of our country," he said.

As the government entered its fourth year, Mitsotakis added, he was quite happy with the progress of reforms overall, especially the end of the enhanced surveillance mechanism, while Greece's goal was a return to investment grade in 2023, which he described as an "absolutely achievable goal".

During the meeting, they discussed issues of bilateral cooperation, with emphasis on energy. The prime minister also referred to the start of a six-year pilot programme for cooperation between Volkswagen and the island of Astypalea, which aims to become the first "Smart and Sustainable" island of the Mediterranean.