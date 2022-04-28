Mitsotakis meets with outgoing US ambassador Pyatt - iefimerida.gr

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis met with outgoing US Ambassador Geoffrey Pyatt on Thursday.
In a message on Twitter, Mitsotakis posted a photo of the two men at Maximos Mansion accompanied by the message in English, "Saying goodbye (for now) to US Ambassador Pyatt, with appreciation for his service and his contribution to developing bilateral relations. Wishing him the very best for the future!"
