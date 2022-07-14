Mitsotakis meets with Netflix Co-CEO Ted Sarandos at Maximos Mansion - iefimerida.gr

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis received Netflix Co-CEO Ted Sarandos at Maximos Mansion on Thursday.

Mitsotakis briefed Sarandos on the Greek government's vision for the audiovisual sector. It was emphasized that the government appreciates the economic and cultural value of the sector, but also the opportunity it offers for Greece's promotion and prominence on the world stage, it was noted in an announcement.

The meeting was attended by Digital Governance Minister Kyriakos Pierrakakis and Deputy Minister for Contemporary Culture Nikolas Giatromanolakis, the Secretary General of Digital Governance & Simplification of Procedures Leonidas Christopoulos, and the premier's Financial Office Director Alexis Patelis.