Mitsotakis to meet with Netflix Co-CEO Ted Sarandos on Thursday - iefimerida.gr

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will attend a conference titled "Equal opportunities for work", organized by the Labor & Social Affairs Ministry and the "Hellenic Cosmos" Cultural Centre, to be held on Thursday evening.

At the conference, Mitsotakis will be meeting with people affected by equal opportunity policies at 09:40 in the morning on Thursday.

At 11:00, the prime minister will welcome a delegation from the Greek Orthodox Community of Melbourne, at Maximos Mansion.

At 21:00, Mitsotakis will meet with Netflix Co-CEO Ted Sarandos, in the context of an event dedicated to innovation and Greek entrepreneurship, at the ancient Herodes Atticus Odeon ("Herodion"), organized by Endeavor Greece, on occasion of the completion of 10 years of its presence in Greece. Endeavor Co-Founder & CEO Linda Rottenberg will moderate the discussion.