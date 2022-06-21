PM Mitsotakis speaks with British PM Johnson - iefimerida.gr

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis spoke with his British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday.

The two premiers talked about the challenges that will be discussed at the meeting of heads of state and government from NATO's member countries in Madrid on June 28-30.

Mitsotakis briefed Johnson of Greece's support for Ukraine's EU accession course and for the granting of candidate status to the country.

Finally, the two leaders agreed to meet in Madrid, if their schedules allow for it.